1/1
Alvina Alvarez
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvina Alvarez
March 26, 1928 - October 30, 2020
Sacramento, California - Born March 26, 1928 in Denver, CO to Joe and Juanita Diaz, Alvie went to join her beloved husband, Ed Alvarez on October 30, 2020. Mother of Tonie McGlothlin and Eddie Alvarez. Mother-in-law of Jim McGlothlin, Grandmother of Stacey Baxter, her husband, Ian, Vincent Luna, and April Alvarez. Great Grandmother of Sophie Baxter. Survived by sister, Gloria Parrott, sister-in-law Wendy Diaz and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by brothers, Nick, Fred, Reye, and Ben Diaz and sister Lily Negrete and "Sis" Eleanor Diaz. Member of La Edad de Oro, Lodge 13. Retired from Campbell Soup Co after 43 years. Heartfelt thanks to the Sutter Heart Clinic and Sutter Care at Home team. Because of COVID, a mass was attended by immediate family on November 6, 2020 to celebrate Alvie's life.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved