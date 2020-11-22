Alvina Alvarez

March 26, 1928 - October 30, 2020

Sacramento, California - Born March 26, 1928 in Denver, CO to Joe and Juanita Diaz, Alvie went to join her beloved husband, Ed Alvarez on October 30, 2020. Mother of Tonie McGlothlin and Eddie Alvarez. Mother-in-law of Jim McGlothlin, Grandmother of Stacey Baxter, her husband, Ian, Vincent Luna, and April Alvarez. Great Grandmother of Sophie Baxter. Survived by sister, Gloria Parrott, sister-in-law Wendy Diaz and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by brothers, Nick, Fred, Reye, and Ben Diaz and sister Lily Negrete and "Sis" Eleanor Diaz. Member of La Edad de Oro, Lodge 13. Retired from Campbell Soup Co after 43 years. Heartfelt thanks to the Sutter Heart Clinic and Sutter Care at Home team. Because of COVID, a mass was attended by immediate family on November 6, 2020 to celebrate Alvie's life.





