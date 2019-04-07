Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvina Packard. View Sign

Passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019 at the age of 95. Alvina was the youngest of 11 children, raised on a farm in Mercer, N.D., where she learned to work very hard. As a young adult she moved to California and waitressed in a sister's restaurant before working as a Post Office Clerk in Sacramento. There she met her husband of 56 years, Harold, who predeceased her in 2003. Together they lovingly raised 3 children, Sharon (Daryl) Dal Porto, Dennis Packard, and Nancy Packard (Robert Cortez.) They survive her, as do numerous nieces and nephews. A long time member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Alvina cherished the friends she served with on the Altar Guild and rummage sales. She enjoyed cooking and baking using produce from her large garden. Roses, Iris, and Lilies from her flower garden brought her so much joy. Sewing and crocheting were also favorite pastimes, as well as antique and thrift store shopping. A visitation will be held Monday, April 8, from 3:30-6:00pm at Sacramento Memorial Lawn, 6100 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, Ca. Following a private burial., a celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, KVIE or St Vincent de Paul.

