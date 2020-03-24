Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amelia Macias. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On March 14, 2020 our beloved, sister, mother, and grandmother, Amelia Macias, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving daughters. She was 93 years old. Amelia was born in Sacramento, CA on August 7, 1926 to Jesus Lopez and Catalina (Cisneros) Lopez. She was raised in Jiquilpan, Michoacan, Mexico and Mexico City, Mexico, from the age of 5 until the family returned to Sacramento in 1944 when she was 17 years old. Amelia is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 72 years, World War II Navy Veteran John D. Macias, and her son, John Macias, Jr. One of four siblings, Amelia is survived by her sister Aurora (Lopez) Blanquet, brother Gilbert Lopez, her children Herlinda Jane (Bandow) Macias, Elizabeth (Macias) Lemus, Lillian Christine (Macias) Foruzan, Robert Macias, nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Affectionately known as Grandma Mae, she doted on her grandchildren and great grandchildren and cherished spending time with them. She was an avid reader and delighted in having after-dinner conversations over coffee. Her home was always warm and cozy, ready to welcome family with a delicious meal and loving comfort. As a young mother, she worked seasonally at Libby's Cannery until their closure, then at Hunts Wesson Cannery, and lastly at Franchise Tax Board. Her most important role, and the one in which she took most care and pride, was that of mother and nurturer; the steady, calming anchor for her family who was quick with a smile and always sharp in mind. The Macias family has held a private internment due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Once it is safe to do so, the family will hold a memorial service in Amelia's honor.

On March 14, 2020 our beloved, sister, mother, and grandmother, Amelia Macias, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving daughters. She was 93 years old. Amelia was born in Sacramento, CA on August 7, 1926 to Jesus Lopez and Catalina (Cisneros) Lopez. She was raised in Jiquilpan, Michoacan, Mexico and Mexico City, Mexico, from the age of 5 until the family returned to Sacramento in 1944 when she was 17 years old. Amelia is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 72 years, World War II Navy Veteran John D. Macias, and her son, John Macias, Jr. One of four siblings, Amelia is survived by her sister Aurora (Lopez) Blanquet, brother Gilbert Lopez, her children Herlinda Jane (Bandow) Macias, Elizabeth (Macias) Lemus, Lillian Christine (Macias) Foruzan, Robert Macias, nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Affectionately known as Grandma Mae, she doted on her grandchildren and great grandchildren and cherished spending time with them. She was an avid reader and delighted in having after-dinner conversations over coffee. Her home was always warm and cozy, ready to welcome family with a delicious meal and loving comfort. As a young mother, she worked seasonally at Libby's Cannery until their closure, then at Hunts Wesson Cannery, and lastly at Franchise Tax Board. Her most important role, and the one in which she took most care and pride, was that of mother and nurturer; the steady, calming anchor for her family who was quick with a smile and always sharp in mind. The Macias family has held a private internment due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Once it is safe to do so, the family will hold a memorial service in Amelia's honor. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 24, 2020

