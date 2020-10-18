1/
Amelia Yrigoyen
1928 - 2020
Amelia Yrigoyen
July 6, 1928 - September 30, 2020
Citrus Heights, California - Amelia died peacefully on September 30th. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Paul and Ercilia Romero and her son Frank. She is survived by her husband, David and her children, Anita, Arthur, and Tina, their partners, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers in-law. She will be remembered for her wonderful cooking and her sewing skills but most of all her laughter, her love and caring for her family. She will live on forever in our hearts.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 18, 2020.
