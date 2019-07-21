Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amie Molina. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beloved mother Amie Molina (Matsunami), 69, of Elk Grove, CA born April 8th 1950, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack while asleep on July 11, 2019. She is survived by her two children, Kristi (Craig) and Damien (Kathy) Matsunami, 4 granddaughters, Kaitlyn, Madison, Ally and Sophie, sisters, Barbara (Ronald) Serrano and Joann (Reaser) Phillips. Amie was a hairdresser for 50 years and retired as a bakery clerk from Bel Air after 15 years. At 64, she proved that you are never too old to follow your dream; in 2014 she proudly joined the Classics, one of the first NBA dance teams for women over 60. The memory of her unforgettable radiant smile and ageless spirit continues to warm the hearts of those she knew. She will be greatly missed. The viewing and service will be held at 1pm Tuesday, July 23rd at East Lawn Memorial, 9189 E Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624. The Celebration of Life reception will immediately follow at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 8700 Bradshaw Rd, Elk Grove, CA 95624. We request that everyone honor Amie's wishes by wearing lots of color to her service especially her favorites pink, yellow and white to celebrate her life. For the full obituary and to share a message on Amie's memorial page visit:

