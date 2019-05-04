Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy Emiko Matsumoto. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Amy Emiko Matsumoto passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019, at the age of 93 in Sacramento. Amy is survived by her son's Jim Matsumoto (Sharyn), Yuki Matsumoto (Noreen), Tim Matsumoto (Suzanne); grandchildren Christopher Matsumoto, Robyn (Jeff) Kobashi, Ryan (Sima) Matsumoto, and Erin (Mike) Minear; and great grandchildren Kate and Lucy Minear. She also leaves her special companion Sam Furuike and many other relatives. Amy owned and operated The Jiffy Burger in the early 1970's, one of the first japanese bento fast food take out establishments. She later went to work and retired from the State of California. She enjoyed bowling and golfing in her retirement and looked forward to playing cards weekly with her sisters. Amy was a lifetime member of the Sacramento Senator Lions Club and enjoyed serving the community. A private memorial service was previously held at the Sacramento Buddhist Church. Donation's can be made to the Sacramento Buddhist Church or the Sacramento Senator Lions Club.

