Amy Patricia (McElroy) Smith, known to her family, friends and co-workers as Pat passed away on March 2, 2019 after a 16-year battle with Alzheimer's. Pat is survived by her husband of 58 1/2 years, F. Stephen Smith; sons Hal of Rancho Cordova, Tim of Fairbanks, AK and daughter Barbara (John) Breckenridge of Springfield, VA; Grandchildren Elizabeth and Dylan Breckenridge; and Cousins Betty Ledbetter, Palo Cedro, CA, Alberta (Mike) Mathany, Mount Shasta, CA and Jo Ann Gonzales, Kansas City, MO. Pat was born in Mount Shasta, CA, where she lived for 14 years with her parents, Harry and Amy McElroy and her sister, Shirley (McElroy) Gilbert. At 14 the family moved to Sacramento where she attended Sacramento High School and Sacramento City College. While Hal, Tim and Barbara were in school, Pat was active in the PTA's at Mark Twain Elementary, Riverside Elementary and Fern Bacon Middle School. Pat was also involved in the Hiram Johnson Band Boosters and Freelancer's Drum and Bugle Corps. Pat and Steve were married at McClellan AFB and had their 50th wedding anniversary at the Lionsgate Hotel. After Steve's military service, Pat worked at Auburn University, Mark Twain Elementary (5 years), Camilla Basic School (23 years), Delaire Insurance Service and Elk Grove Insurance. A commemorative Celebration of Life Reception will be on Saturday, April 6th, from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm, at the Lionsgate Hotel, 3410 Westover Street, McClellan, CA. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your local in Patricia Smith's name would be appreciated by millions of Alzheimer's patients and their families.

Amy Patricia (McElroy) Smith, known to her family, friends and co-workers as Pat passed away on March 2, 2019 after a 16-year battle with Alzheimer's. Pat is survived by her husband of 58 1/2 years, F. Stephen Smith; sons Hal of Rancho Cordova, Tim of Fairbanks, AK and daughter Barbara (John) Breckenridge of Springfield, VA; Grandchildren Elizabeth and Dylan Breckenridge; and Cousins Betty Ledbetter, Palo Cedro, CA, Alberta (Mike) Mathany, Mount Shasta, CA and Jo Ann Gonzales, Kansas City, MO. Pat was born in Mount Shasta, CA, where she lived for 14 years with her parents, Harry and Amy McElroy and her sister, Shirley (McElroy) Gilbert. At 14 the family moved to Sacramento where she attended Sacramento High School and Sacramento City College. While Hal, Tim and Barbara were in school, Pat was active in the PTA's at Mark Twain Elementary, Riverside Elementary and Fern Bacon Middle School. Pat was also involved in the Hiram Johnson Band Boosters and Freelancer's Drum and Bugle Corps. Pat and Steve were married at McClellan AFB and had their 50th wedding anniversary at the Lionsgate Hotel. After Steve's military service, Pat worked at Auburn University, Mark Twain Elementary (5 years), Camilla Basic School (23 years), Delaire Insurance Service and Elk Grove Insurance. A commemorative Celebration of Life Reception will be on Saturday, April 6th, from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm, at the Lionsgate Hotel, 3410 Westover Street, McClellan, CA. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your local in Patricia Smith's name would be appreciated by millions of Alzheimer's patients and their families.

