Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy Ruff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Amy Ruff (nee Maria Amalia de Jesus Eynck Sandoval), passed away peacefully in Roseville, CA on February 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born August 26, 1929 to parents John and Amalia Eynck at their family home in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Amy was the third of four children. She spent her early childhood in Guatemala City and enjoyed lifelong loving relationships with her many aunts, uncles and cousins. She spent her teenage years at a boarding school at St. Benedict's Academy near her father's hometown in St. Joseph Minnesota, eventually relocating to the Bay Area where she held her first job. Amy was an avid fan of Big Band music and met her future husband Ivan Ruff at a local ballroom dance. They wed in 1953 and began married life in Aniak Alaska. They raised 10 children eventually settling in Roseville California. Faith in God and family were the centerpiece of her life. Widowed in 1973, she raised her children with assistance from Yita,the family nanny. She was a devout Catholic instilling in her children her uncompromising values. She was a wonderful loving mother and we will deeply miss her kind, fun-loving spirit and zest for life. Amy was predeceased by her husband Ivan; parents John and Amalia Eynck; brothers John Eynck and Bob Eynck; and granddaughter Kristina Marie Elizabeth Love. She is survived by her beloved sister Mary Baumgardner; her children Jim Ruff, Anne McConnell, John Ruff, Mary (Kent) Freeman, Tom (Cathi) Ruff, Janet Piper, Charlie Ruff, Larry (Jennifer) Ruff, Bob Ruff, and Rick (Annette) Ruff; her grandchildren Joe, Alyse, Ryan, Rachel, Michael, Nick, Amber, Emmy, Matt, Tim and Nathan; and great grandchildren Xander, Daphne, Remington and Layden. Services will be held Tuesday February 11th at St. Rose Catholic Church on 615 Vine Avenue, Roseville California. Visitation/Viewing begins at 10:00AM followed by a Requiem Mass and graveside services. Reception immediately following.

Amy Ruff (nee Maria Amalia de Jesus Eynck Sandoval), passed away peacefully in Roseville, CA on February 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born August 26, 1929 to parents John and Amalia Eynck at their family home in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Amy was the third of four children. She spent her early childhood in Guatemala City and enjoyed lifelong loving relationships with her many aunts, uncles and cousins. She spent her teenage years at a boarding school at St. Benedict's Academy near her father's hometown in St. Joseph Minnesota, eventually relocating to the Bay Area where she held her first job. Amy was an avid fan of Big Band music and met her future husband Ivan Ruff at a local ballroom dance. They wed in 1953 and began married life in Aniak Alaska. They raised 10 children eventually settling in Roseville California. Faith in God and family were the centerpiece of her life. Widowed in 1973, she raised her children with assistance from Yita,the family nanny. She was a devout Catholic instilling in her children her uncompromising values. She was a wonderful loving mother and we will deeply miss her kind, fun-loving spirit and zest for life. Amy was predeceased by her husband Ivan; parents John and Amalia Eynck; brothers John Eynck and Bob Eynck; and granddaughter Kristina Marie Elizabeth Love. She is survived by her beloved sister Mary Baumgardner; her children Jim Ruff, Anne McConnell, John Ruff, Mary (Kent) Freeman, Tom (Cathi) Ruff, Janet Piper, Charlie Ruff, Larry (Jennifer) Ruff, Bob Ruff, and Rick (Annette) Ruff; her grandchildren Joe, Alyse, Ryan, Rachel, Michael, Nick, Amber, Emmy, Matt, Tim and Nathan; and great grandchildren Xander, Daphne, Remington and Layden. Services will be held Tuesday February 11th at St. Rose Catholic Church on 615 Vine Avenue, Roseville California. Visitation/Viewing begins at 10:00AM followed by a Requiem Mass and graveside services. Reception immediately following. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close