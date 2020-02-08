Guest Book View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 507 Scott St. Folsom , CA 95630 (916)-985-2295 Send Flowers Obituary

Amy passed away January 28th, 2020, on her 85th birthday. She was born in Flint Michigan, and moved to California in 1958. She was preceded in death by her husband Lou of 55 years, son Mark, and her sister Martha Ashley. She is survived by her daughter Ellen, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and her many close and dear friends. Amy retired from the State of California - Franchise Tax Board. In her retirement, she enjoyed spending summers in the mountains, traveling the Oregon coast, and across the country, with Lou in their motorhome. She and Lou especially loved trips to Maine in the fall. Amy and Lou bred champion Cocker Spaniels for over 20 years, competing in dog shows throughout the country. They bred over 30 champions and made many lifelong friends. Amy was a member of the Sacramento Kennel Club and a life member of the American Spaniel Club. Amy's family and friends will mostly miss her upbeat and positive approach to life and her beautiful smile. She always had a silver lining around every cloud. Memorial services will be held Sunday, February 16th, 2020 - Noon at Miller Funeral Home 507 Scott St. Folsom, CA. Interment at Lakeside Memorial Lawn in Folsom, next to her husband, Lou.

