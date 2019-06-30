Ana Mileusnic died peacefully on June 20th, 2019 in Saratoga, California at the age of 91. Ana is survived by her nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, in both California and the former Yugoslavia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stevo Mileusnic. Ana was born on February 18th, 1928 in Banja Luka, Yugoslavia. In 1959, she and Stevo settled in Sacramento. She will be missed for her joy, love and, of course, pastries. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Serbian Orthodox Church in Fair Oaks. Burial to follow at 11:00 am at Fair Oaks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the church or your choice of charity in Ana's honor.

