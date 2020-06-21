Andrea Adams Kelly passed into the spiritual world on the 3rd of June in Eagle, Idaho. She was born in St. Helena, California on June 1, 1941, and grew up in Napa, CA on the Sheveland Ranch with her parents, sisters, grandparents, aunts and cousins. Andrea lived in Turkey with her family during her late teens, spent time on a kibbutz in Israel in her early 20s and never lost her love of travel. Andrea received a bachelor's degree in social work at San Francisco State University and a master's degree in counseling from Sacramento State University. Andrea married David Kelly in 1976 and made a wonderful life for themselves and their children in Northern California. They moved to Idaho this past December to be closer to family. Andrea spent her life as a healer. She was a licensed marriage and family therapist with a private practice for 35 years, specializing in Imago Relationship Therapy. She also was deeply involved in dream work, leading Dream Circles for many years. Andrea had a memorable and delightful presence, full of life and love she touched the lives of everyone she met and helped many people live their best lives. Andrea loved animals, particularly cats, birds, squirrels, and butterflies. She was an avid reader, loved movies, and enjoyed annual trips to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland for over 35 years. In addition to her husband, Andrea is survived by her children and their spouses: Alison Eppinger Terrill of Boise ID; John Kelly (Alexandria Volk) of Oakland CA; Halley Eppinger Osborne (Orville Osborne) of Meridian ID; and Nancy Kelly of Brooklyn NY; her grandchildren, Avery Peterson (Lorin Peterson) of Meridian ID, Cameron Terrill of Boise ID, Galen Kelly of Oakland CA and Gigi Kelly of Brooklyn NY. Andrea is also survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law: Nevin Valentine (Darrell Holdaway) of Irvine CA; and Erica Valentine (Michael Mittleman) of Eagle ID along with nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She is also survived by her many cousins who helped define her childhood experiences growing up together on the Sheveland Ranch. Gifts in memory of Andrea Kelly can be made to the Placer SPCA online at placerspca.org or the Placer Community Foundation online atplacercf.orgor by check mailed to: Placer Community Foundation P.O. Box 9207 Auburn, CA 95604.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 21, 2020.