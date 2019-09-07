Surrounded by family, Andrea (Andy) peacefully entered into eternal life on August 25, 2019 at the age of 64. Born July 17, 1955 to Joe and Ruth Sanchez whom preceded her in death. Andy is survived by children Ronnie (Brian), Paula and Tony (Linda) and grandchildren Lizzy, Sonny, Xoch, Maris, Julie, Kiki, Toni, David and Andrew. Also siblings Joey (Brigitte), Susie (Rich) and Ernie (Terri), nieces Jennifer, Kristina, Gabrielle, Alexis and Vanessa, nephews Maurice and Zach and countless cousins. She will be dearly missed. A celebration of Andy's life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 12-4pm at American River Community Church Fellowship Hall 3300 Walnut Avenue Carmichael, CA 95608. All are welcome to attend.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 7, 2019