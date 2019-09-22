Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrea Lyn (Steadman) Morais. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Andrea Morais passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the age of 80. She is survived by son Jon, daughter Jolene (Brian) Shirey, brother David (Arlene), grandson John, granddaughter Daisy, and many close family members. Andrea was born on February 7, 1939 in Kentville, Nova Scotia to Wilbert and Frances Steadman. After college and business school she moved to Montreal, then to California where she became a US citizen in 1971. She had a long career as a law, engineering and medical librarian until she retired in 2011. She was very proud of her success with her library consulting business "Books, et al". Andrea loved gardening, reading, entertaining, and was a dedicated member of the Omega Nu Sorority for 47 years, doing charity events to help various local programs. She also had a unique love for collecting anything related to penguins. Her sweet and gentle spirit will be missed by all who knew her. When asked what advice she wanted to leave her children and grandchildren, she said, "Just be patient, caring and thoughtful to those you love and friends you make." Family and friends are welcome to attend an Open House Celebration of Life on Sunday, September 29th from 1-3:30 pm at Casa Garden, 2760 Sutterville Rd., Sacramento, CA 95820.

