Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Friend passed away on April 6, 2020 from a heart attack, in Sacramento, California. In her youth she sang on tv. Her voice was angelic. She sang in a church choir and she fed the homeless every weekend. She received her HS Diploma in her 50s, loved to skate, retired from Methodist Hospital and then from Sacramento Police Department. She is survived by her children, Mary, Julie, Jerianne, Bill, John (Tracey), Jim, and Adrianne; grandchildren, Andrew, Hayden, April (Brian), Aubrey (Dennis), Pete, Jeff, Kevin (Jessica), Kimberly, Jessica, Jonathan, Jenna, Carissa, and her eight great grandchildren. She is up in heaven with her mother, father, and brother. You will be missed Mom, but when God calls, we don't hesitate.



