Andrea (Andy) McFarland, age 67, passed away on September, 30, 2019 at her home with her loving husband. She was born in Sacramento, where she was raised with her 10 siblings. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am at Calvary Cemetery on Monday, October 7, 2019. Burial and funeral arrangements are being handled by Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of life will follow at Presentation Parish Hall. Andrea was married to Bob McFarland on June 24, 1978. Survived by her husband Bob; children: Danny, Jimmy (Jaime), and Donald (Annette); and grandchildren: Olivia, Alexis, Desmond, Aaron and Donovan. Andrea was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling. Her favorite place to visit was Kyburz to relax by the river at the cabin or head further up the freeway to test her luck in Tahoe. Her favorite hobby was going to her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews sporting events and recitals. At these events, she would be the loudest cheering section for those whom she so dearly loved. Andrea was known to open her heart and door to those who needed a place to stay and a meal to eat. Her love of her grandchildren was amazing to witness and was never-ending. Playing games in her living room was a typical site in the house, willing to play a little rough when needed. She had a love for all things Christmas. Driving around and viewing Christmas lights was a must and she would hold her yearly Tamale Christmas Party for her friends and family. Her favorite part of Christmas time would be when her grandchildren would take their turns singing for the family. She is loved and missed dearly.

