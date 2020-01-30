Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Engilis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Of Roseville, CA passed away surrounded by family and friends, January 26, 2020, at the age of 92. Proceeded in death by his beloved wife Vernie and survived by his 4 children, Dennis (Pamela), Barbara, Wendy (Mike), Andrew (Irene), 8 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Andrew was a highly respected CPA and businessman. We could go on to list all of his accomplishments which there where many; but, instead we would rather honor our father's loving, giving nature. If you knew our father, he more than likely helped you in some way. He was the most loyal and trustworthy man who was generous with his wisdom and blessings. His life was wonderfully filled with a warm heart and humorous spirit. In brief, we were blessed to have a strong tenderhearted man who only wanted to bring others joy. He was loved by all. Funeral Services will be February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St Katherine's Greek Orthodox Church 9165 Peets Dr, Elk Grove, CA 95758. Reception to follow. Andy requested we dress in his favorite color blue and celebrate his blessed life.

