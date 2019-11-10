Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew John Dong. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew (Andy) John Dong passed away on October 26, 2019, at age 63. He was born in Sacramento, California, attended Luther Burbank Sr. High, and graduated from CSUS with a B.S. in Electrical and Electronic Engineering in January 1979. He was an engineer for Hughes Aircraft in Los Angeles from January 1979 to December 1991. Following Hughes' massive layoffs, he worked as a driver for FedEx from February 1993 to October 2019. Andy was an avid fan of aircraft, spacecraft, and space exploration. He was truly a "Handy Andy" and was mechanically adept at home and car repairs. He was the loving son of the late Benjamin and Tuskee Dong; brother of Joani Dong and Dianna Arthur (Corny Paular); and uncle of Matthew and Michael Arthur. Andy will be sorely missed. Services will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, California, on Sunday, November 17, at 10 a.m., with a reception to follow.

