Andrew Jyoho Kim, 91, passed away on July 8, 2020, in Martinez, CA. Andrew was born on July 27, 1928 in Taegu, Korea. At the age of 13, he moved to Japan where he spent most of his life. He took pride in serving in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years. After retiring in 1979 from the U.S. Air Force, he moved to Sacramento where he spent his last days. He loved playing golf, watching sports on TV, and spending time with his family. His favorite foods were sushi, steak, and crab. Andrew will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. Andrew is survived by his wife Helen, daughter Aileen (David), son Thomas, and daughter Margaret (Carl). He was a loving husband and father.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store