Andrew Kelso, [55], a beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend passed away on Friday Feb 8, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Nicole, sister Patricia and brother Johnny; and was predeceased by his mother Mary Kelso, his father Theopeles Kelso, and two of his brothers Theopeles Kelso Jr. and Victor Kelso. Funeral services will be performed by Reverend Terrell Jones at the Morgan Jones Funeral Home, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento Ca on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial proceedings will follow as will repast (location to be announced at Services).
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019