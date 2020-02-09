Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Louis Higham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in San Francisco February 9, 1979. Passed Away Peacefully in Sacramento December 15, 2019 Today, Andrew would have celebrated his 41st birthday. He was a remarkable, intelligent young man and a very special person. The world does not know what it lost when we lost our loving son at the young age of 40. Cancer is vicious and non-discriminate. Andrew fought a valiant battle against this evil cancer for 10 long years. He endured many life-threatening surgeries. Cancer took him one organ at a time. Throughout his life, he cared more for his family and friends than he did about himself. No more surgeries, or ER visits in the middle of the night. No more Chemo or Radiation. No more countless medications. We wish to thank the many doctors and nurses at Kaiser South 3rd and 4th floor, who not only cared for, but genuinely cared about our son. Andrew was an Honor Student throughout school, graduating from Elk Grove High School in 1997. He loved Star Trek, all the Super Heroes cooking gourmet meals and sharing recipes with friends. Andrew, you are our Super Hero! Your battle is over. You are finally at peace, and without pain. Andrew leaves behind his loving father and mother, Louis and Nancy, his loving brother Randy and his loving sister-in-law Sandy and his very special Auntie Carol and her family. How we miss your marvelous sense of humor and your smile. Andrew, you are forever loved. Our grief is beyond words.

