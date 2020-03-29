Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew M. Henderson III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew M. Henderson, III passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 20, 2020. Andy was born May 11, 1947 in Sacramento, California. He was a fifth generation Californian and the son of Dr. Andrew M. Jr. and Jane F. Henderson. Andy attended local Sacramento primary and secondary schools before earning Bachelors and Juris Doctorate degrees from the University of Arizona and Lincoln Law School respectively. He began his professional career in commercial banking before opening his own law practice, which he grew and successfully operated for over twenty years. Upon retiring and with the help of friends, Andy founded the charity organization Western States Barbeque Association. Western States hosted barbeque competitions and other events in the Sacramento area in support of US Veterans and child focused organizations such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Shriners Hospital. A man of big personality, Andy had many loves. These included a dry martini, a good debate and the aforementioned cooking with friends. Yet none of these passions were as prominent or as cherished as his love of family. A devout and supportive father, Andy's fondest memories were of coaching his sons' little league baseball teams. A loving and dedicated husband, he passed one month short of his 47th wedding anniversary. Andy is survived by his wife Harriett Haag Henderson, sons Andrew M. Henderson, IV (fiancé Emily) and Thomas Haag Henderson (wife Rachel), granddaughters Sloane and Sayler Henderson, sisters-in-law Barbara Haag Edwards, Sharon Metcalf Haag and Hilary Devine, brothers-in-law Edgar C. Haag, John F. Haag and James F. McMahon and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Dr. Andrew M. Jr. and Jane Henderson, sister Jane Henderson McMahon, in-laws Dr. Edgar C. and Virginia Haag, sister-in-law Renee Lee Haag, and brother-in-law William C. Edwards. The Henderson family would like to extend our most sincere gratitude and heartfelt thanks to Drs. Eric Tepper and Donald Zacharias and to the compassionate and loving caregivers that aided him through his illness with Alzheimer's. Service and burial were private due to COVID-19 restrictions. A public celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to some of Andy's favorite charities mentioned above.

