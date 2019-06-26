June 20, 2019 A native of Sacramento, CA born to Sandra and Thomas Roberts. Andrew attended elementary, middle school, and Graduated from Cordova High School in the Folsom Cordova School District. Andrew exceled in academics and athletics and stood out in track and field. Andrew was a sophomore student at San Diego State University majoring in biochemistry. He received Christ at an early age and served faithfully at Faith Fellowship Community Church, until his passing. Andrew had both an incredible and adventurous passion for life, family, friends and music. He was a "budding" YouTube star as well. Visitation will be on Friday June 28, 2-5 pm and Saturday June 29, 1-4 pmat Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway. Home going celebration on July 1, 11am at Faith Fellowship Community Church, 5937 Watt Avenue. Interment at Camellia Memorial Lawn.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 26, 2019