Andrew Doughty (Rudy) died aboard Zarpa, February 20, 2019 at Alameda Ca. (52) He was born December 17, 1966, at NHMCB Camp Pendleton, Oceanside CA, to Wm. N. & Christine A Doughty (Pratt). Graduated San Juan High. (Class of 85) He attended Orange Coast Collage to study and crew for a couple of semesters following in the footsteps of his So-Cal cousins. He left to establish Rudy Valet Parking Co. in Sacramento. Rudy parked for numerous venues, and special events including the opening of the Wells Fargo building and others on Capital Mall and for political events including U. S. Vice Presidents. It was during this time that his demons raised their heads. For the rest of his life he would remain an amazing person but was constantly at battle with this or that demon. He later worked in HAVAC and then as a Stationary Engineer and was employed as such, at a large San Francisco destination when he passed. Andrew was an amazing father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend and neighbor. His smile was warm and genuine. He loved and was loved by many. "He brought Joy, Humor, Love & a positive Perspective to those he touched.' Andrew was preceded in death by his uncle Leland A. Doughty, aunts Caren Dalton, Debra Kashmir, Cousin Joshua Kyles, and his lifetime friend Jason Spiers. He is survived by his parents, sister Angela Mattson (Jarrod), Son Sebastian and his mother Sarah, Sharrie Luther and family especially Jennifer & Amity who felt fortunate that he loved & treated them like daughter & granddaughter. Aunts Molly Doughty, Patrice Hernandez (Steveie), Melody Raymond (Calvin Cook). Uncle Harry Dalton. Nieces, Cathrine & Georgia Mattson, and many cousins. Also foster uncles and aunts and cousins who loved and mentored him, for which he returned the favor to others. It is with heavy hearts and happy memories that the families invite friends to celebrate Rudy's life on Saturday March 30, 2019, the Club House at the Bluffs 3900 Riva Ridge Dr., Fair Oaks CA. (916-276-7172) Limited parking Please carpool. Our sorrow at your passing is far out weighted by our joy at your having lived!

