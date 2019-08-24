Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angel Carrera Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Angel Carrera Jr. passed away on August 14, 2019 in Sacramento, California. He is survived by his wife, Marta; his three children, Angel III, Andrew and Carissa; his grandson, Paul III; his brother, Joe Pedroza (Jane); and his sisters, Ana Vega (Tony) and Olivia Lopez (Danny). Angel is preceded in death by his mother, Hope; his father, Angel Sr.; and his brother, Jesus. Angel was born on July 26, 1952 in Santa Paula, California. He graduated from Fillmore High School in 1970. He graduated from California State University, Northridge in 1975 with a B.A. in Political Science. In 1979, he completed the Master of Public Administration Program at California State University, Los Angeles. In 1981, Angel moved to Sacramento to take a position with the California Department of Social Services. In 2008, he was appointed to the position of Business Development Program Manager by Governor Schwarzenegger. Angel was reappointed to that position by Governor Brown. Most recently, he worked for the Department of General Services as the Branch Chief for the Small Business/ Disabled Veterans Business Enterprise Programs where he worked as a tireless warrior for disabled veterans and small businesses. Angel was proud to have worked for the State of California for more than 41 years. Angel had a great love for many things including music from across the spectrum, hunting, family road trips and his hometown of Fillmore. Sports always played a very special role in Angel's life. In high school, he was a standout on the football field. As an adult, he was consistent with his gym workouts. Angel was a loyal fan of his favorite teams including the Dodgers, Raiders and Lakers and traveled to see them play as often as possible. Seeing his own sons play soccer and football filled him with unrivaled pride. Angel had a generosity of spirit that he shared with everyone around him. He enjoyed meeting new people and made lifelong friends everywhere he went. Angel always made time to chat, to catch up. He loved connecting people to one another, both professionally and socially. He was playful, fun-loving and had an infectious positivity. No one Angel knew ever felt unseen or unheard. More than anything else, Angel was a loving and devoted husband and father. He doted on his family and showered them with the gift of his love every day. He was a gentleman for the ages and now will be their Angel in heaven. A Rosary Service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 6:00PM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00AM. Both services will be at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 660 Florin Road in Sacramento.

