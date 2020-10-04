Angela Gann

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I note the passing of my sister Angela. Angela was born on December 16, 1951 and raised in Sacramento. She attended All Hallows School, St. Francis High School, Sacramento City College, and was a proud graduate of The University of California, Berkeley. At Berkeley she joined Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority where she began a lifetime of close friends. Angela's best friend Nancy Calle became another close sister to me. After graduating Angela began a lifetime career with Kaiser Permanente where she eventually became the National Director of Compliance and Professional Development. Angela is survived by her parents Richard and Joan Gann, husband Will Bierman, daughter Sarah, brother Richard F. Gann II (Lisa), sister Mary Ghaemian (Kaveh), nephews Richard F. Gann III and Kaspian Ghaemian. Sadly, Angela was predeceased by her brother John Orrin Gann who passed away one week earlier on September 7, 2020. Along with being sick for a number of months my sister also suffered from a deep depression brought on by the Covid and the lockdowns. I have lost my sister, who I will never see or get to talk to again but I have gained a large number of new sisters who I embrace with the same love my sister had for them and which they had for her. Her sisters will celebrate her life in 2021. Angela's personality is lovingly described in the words of her close friend Barb Nelson "Ange was crunchy on the outside and gooey on the inside". Thank you all for loving Angela, she will be missed everyday. Memorial contributions can be made in Angela's name to the charity of your choice
. Arrangements by W. F. Gormley & Sons, Funeral Directors Since 1897.