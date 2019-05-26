Angela P. Cone,72, died peacefully in her Rocklin home on May 17, 2019 following a courageous 25 year struggle with breast cancer. She was the wife of James P. Cone with whom she shared 27 years of marriage. Angela was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 19, 1946. She was the daughter of Nino and Angeline Pusateri. The family moved to Davis, California in 1952 where Angela would grow into young adulthood. She earned her nursing license in 1974 and worked in the medical community in the Sacramento area. Angela proudly served an active duty tour in the US Army from 1979 to 1983 after which she returned to nursing. She finished her career by retiring from the County of Sacramento as a correctional nurse. Angela is survived by her husband, James, sons Corey Jeffries of North Carolina, and David Jeffries of Washington DC. She will be cremated and her ashes scattered per her wishes. She will be remembered fondly and missed by all who knew her. No service is planned.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 26, 2019