Angelee Caston of Sacramento CA passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on April 20 2019, surrounded by her three children. Born in Valdosta Georgia to Grady and Willie Bennett, she was the oldest of five children. She graduated from Paine college in Augusta Georgia in 1961 with a Degree in English and eventually earned a Masters at CSUS. Angelee went on to become a military wife, a well versed English teacher, a loving mother and a lifelong educator. She enjoyed travel, talk radio, Jazz and her most recent interest included the Renaissance Society where she had many friends. She is survived by sons Keith Caston; Eric Caston; daughter Karen Caston (Perry Woods); grandchildren Keith Jr; Tiffanye Carper; sisters Shirley Filmore and Jeraline Louis. A memorial will be held @ Mayhew Community Baptist church @ 2pm on Saturday 04/27/2019.

