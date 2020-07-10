1/1
Angelina Abeyta
Angelina Inocencia Maria Abeyta was born on May 19, 2017 in Sacramento, California and passed away peacefully in her parent's arms on June 24, 2020. Lovingly known as "Bina", she was a ninja princess in the truest sense. Bina was the heart and center of the family. She was welcomed into heaven by her Grandpa Ron, Grandpa Larry Sr., Grandma Eva and angel sister Zoey. She will be forever loved and missed by her parents, Larry and Alicia Abeyta, brothers, Johnny, Larry, Ronnie, Jimmy and her sister Jasmine, Grandpa Ernie, Grandma Mary, countless aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends. Services will be held at Victory Outreach 6831 Savings Place Sacramento 95828 on July 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. with interment to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 10, 2020.
