Angelina entered into rest January 14, 2020 in her West Sacramento home with family by her side. Beloved wife of 69 years to Manuel Bustillos. Loving mother of Theresa (Joe), Vincent, Paul, Rachel & Lorraine (Vince Sr.). Dear sister of Esther & Victoria. Devoted grandmother of 7, great grandmother of 12 & great great grandmother of 3. Angelina was a member of the CMB Chapter 22. Family & friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Tuesday, February 4th at 12 Noon at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St., West Sacramento, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 2, 2020