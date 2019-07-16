On July 9, 2019, Angelina passed away peacefully at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Leopoldo. She leaves behind daughters, Anne (Jim) and Diane and sons Ruben and Leo Dominguez (Mary), numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandson. Angelina was a devoted member of the Church of God 7th Day for over 70 years. She lived her faith daily by helping care for her grandchildren and helping rescue and rehabilitate numerous animals as a volunteer with the Wildlife Society. The family would like to extend its sincerest appreciation to the staff at Blessed Home for Seniors and Sutter Healthcare Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care given to Angelina during her final months. Friends are welcome for visitation on Wednesday, July 17, from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Sacramento Memorial Lawn, 6100 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento. Funeral services will be held at the same location at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 16, 2019