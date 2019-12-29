Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angelina G. Kinghorn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Angelina G. Kinghorn peacefully passed away on December 3, 2019 at Eskaton Fountain Wood Lodge in Orangevale, CA at the age of 95 surrounded by her family. Angie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William H. Kinghorn, her parents, Antonio and Maria Tomaino Mazza and her brothers and sisters, Ralph, John, Philomena, Rose and Joseph. Angie was born in Ithaca, New York where she met her husband Bill during high school. They married in 1948 and spent 71 wonderful years together. Bill was a pilot in the USAF which allowed them to live in several states and Japan. In 1970, they retired and moved to California. She took pride in being a devoted mother and homemaker. This included sewing, cooking, baking, knitting and crafting. Two of her passions were music and dancing. Angie is survived by her daughter Debra Vidt, grand daughter Lori Wilder, grandson Brian Vidt and great grandson Blake Wilder. She will be forever missed by her family, friends and the caregivers at Eskaton Fountain Wood Lodge. Please join the family for a Celebration of Angie's life on Sunday, January 12 from 1:00 to 4:00 at Eskaton Fountain Wood Lodge. 8773 Oak Avenue, Orangevale, CA 95662.

