Angelina (Panos) Johnson
Peacefully fell asleep in the Lord on July 16, 2020 in Sacramento. Angelina was born to parents Thomas and Stella Panos on April 27, 1934 in Sacramento. Survived by her husband Edward and children Kenneth (Leslie), Cathryn, and Nancy; grandchildren Dallas V (Angela) Calmes, Elise (Dan) Johnston and Ethan Justus; great-grandchildren Rebecca, Dallas VI and Kaitlyn Calmes, Kylie and Emily Johnston. She now rejoins her sister Audry Panos-Horrigan, parents and mother-in-law Virginia, and uncles Gus Panos and Charles & Michael Leventin. Retired manager of the Crest Theater & employee of California Exposition and State Fair. May her memory be eternal! Traditional Greek Orthodox services included a Trisagion held on Wed, July 22, 2020 at the Elk Grove Funeral Chapel and Funeral Service held on Thu, July 23, 2020 at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation. Internment at East Lawn in East Sacramento. In lieu of flowers donate in her name to The Build: Annunciation Sacramento

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 26, 2020
May you RIP my prayers go out to your beautiful family always Harold and Yolanda Sturgill
Mr and Mrs Sturgill
Friend
