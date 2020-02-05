Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angelina (Jacob) Ratti. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Angie passed away 1/15/20 in Elk Grove, CA. She was born 12/13/35 in Cucamonga, CA, to Antonio and Concetta Sciacca, whom immigrated from Sicily, therefore she was a first generation American. She was raised on a citrus ranch in Orange, CA. When she began elementary school she spoke only Italian. It was her job to learn the English language and teach it to her parents and younger sister, Mary (Bernie). After marrying Robert Jacob in 1956, they moved to Sacramento and soon after to Carmichael to raise their kids: Dale (predeceased both of them in 2012) and Tina Small (John). Bob and Angie were married 25 years. Angie was a stay at home mom for many years and eventually entered the workforce as a bank teller and later worked for the State of California. Angie moved to Elk Grove in 1994, enjoyed volunteer work and socializing with various clubs as well as Soroptimist International. Blessed with a second love in 1996, she married Carmelo Ratti. This expanded her family to include three step kids: Ronnie (Dave), Phyllis (Steve) and Carmen (Jeannine) as well as six grandkids and five great grandkids. They were married for only three years before he passed away but it was a happy and travel packed time of her life. Angie enjoyed spending time with her immediate family which includes her nephews Lester, Terry and Matt. Her graciousness and smiles warmed many hearts over her 84 years and her sense of humor carried her through, even in the last days. The family is grateful to all of the staff at the residential care home in which "Mama A" lived for the last eight months. Their love for her provided a peaceful and compassionate environment. Services will be held at Herberger Family Elk Grove Funeral Chapel on Saturday, 2/8/20 at 1:00 pm. Interment: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to , 800-272-3900,

