Angella Maude Clarke of 902 Del Paso, Space 53, passed quietly from this life on Saturday, 30 May, 2020, at home with her beloved cats Muffin and Chy. with her friend Beverly holding her hand. Trusting in God, she was not afraid. She had been diagnosed with terminal cancer only two weeks earlier. Angella was born in Washington, D. C., on 16 April 1947 to Helen Angela Haller Clarke of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Alva Byron Clarke II of Sioux City, Iowa. She is the oldest of six siblings: Alva Byron III; Carey Adriel (deceased); Hal Franklin; Kenneth Paul; and Verna Leah (Clarke) Walker. An avid reader and writer poetry and stories. she spoke French fluently and had studied Swahili by the time she graduated from Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, Virginia, in 1965. Angella attended Dixie College in St. George, Utah, where she met and married Robert Wesley Sargent (Bob) in 1970. They lived in Virginia and Utah and before moving to the Sacramento area. Four children were born to them: Samuel Kerry, Robert Wesley Jr., Thunder Jeremiah, and Amity. Angi and Bob parted ways before the children were grown. Angella later met Don Noe. A retired Marine aircraft mechanic, Don taught Angi auto mechanics, which they enjoyed doing together until 2005 when Don passed away. Angi lived a life of cheerful faith and unquestioning love of all God's children. In Angella's memory, please donate to Alley Cat Allies at www.alleycat.org