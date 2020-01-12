Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angelo Solis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Angelo Solis passed away peacefully January 3rd 2020. Angelo was more then a wonderful brother, more then a caring Uncle, more then a devoted friend. He was a man of virtue, and a man of faith. There is nothing he wouldn't do for you. Generosity came natural to him. Angelo served during the Korean war and then went on to work at McClellan Air Force Base, and aerojet . He worked for the state of California Department of water resources where he retired after 26 years. When he retired he went back to his home town of Oakdale California where he stayed active with the Catholic Church. He is proceeded in death by his sister's Henriette Garcia and Georgia Costello, his brother Peter Solis and the love of his life his "Big Boy" Kevin Kinley Jr. Survived by his sister's Emily Solis, Beatrice Solis, Ramona Mendoza (Rosendo) and by his Brothers Richard Solis, Joseph Solis and Larry Solis.His rosery is Monday the 13th of January at 6:00 p.m. at the Oakdale funeral chapel. His funeral is Tuesday the 14th of January at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

