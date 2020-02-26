Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Louise White. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anita passed away on Sunday the 16th of Feb at 5:03pm. She was 64 yrs old and will always be remembered by her gracious manner and her devotion to family and friends. She was a devoted Christian and very generous to everyone. Anita was the devoted daughter of M/Sgt Orin White and mother Bertha (Whitman) White. Her father was from Michigan and her Mom was from the State of Maine. Anita really enjoyed their early trips back East to meet & know her extended family. She loved to tell the stories of these early 1960's trips. Anita was born August 1956 at Travis AFB Calif. When her father retired from the USAF they moved to Rancho Cordova, Calif. Anita attended school there, and graduated from American River College. She had a strong interest in the Medical field and decided on a career with Kaiser Hospital. Anita retired after 35 years at Kaiser. Anita's services will be held at Mount Vernon on 27 Feb at 10am. There she will be laid to rest by her beloved mother and father. All of her friends are invited to attend.

Anita passed away on Sunday the 16th of Feb at 5:03pm. She was 64 yrs old and will always be remembered by her gracious manner and her devotion to family and friends. She was a devoted Christian and very generous to everyone. Anita was the devoted daughter of M/Sgt Orin White and mother Bertha (Whitman) White. Her father was from Michigan and her Mom was from the State of Maine. Anita really enjoyed their early trips back East to meet & know her extended family. She loved to tell the stories of these early 1960's trips. Anita was born August 1956 at Travis AFB Calif. When her father retired from the USAF they moved to Rancho Cordova, Calif. Anita attended school there, and graduated from American River College. She had a strong interest in the Medical field and decided on a career with Kaiser Hospital. Anita retired after 35 years at Kaiser. Anita's services will be held at Mount Vernon on 27 Feb at 10am. There she will be laid to rest by her beloved mother and father. All of her friends are invited to attend. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close