Sister Anita Minihane, RSM, went home to God on Thursday, February 6 after a long illness. Sister Anita was born on June 10, 1950, in Knockskeagh Leap, County Cork, Ireland. Anita's parents, John and Bridget Shanahan Minihane, predecease her as well as her niece Laura Bursell, brother-in-law Jim O'Regan and sister-in-law Mary Minihane. Sister Anita served as Principal in a variety of diocesan schools, Sacred Heart, Anderson, St. Rose, Roseville, Notre Dame, Chico, and St. Joseph School, Auburn. Sister joined the Office of Catholic Faith Formation in 1991 as one of the staff consultants and assisted in the formation of catechists, RCIA formation, and support of small ecclesial communities. She was later appointed Director of the Office of Lay Ministry. Sr. Anita's influence was not limited to the Sacramento Diocese. She was involved with leadership in the National Pastoral Planning and Council Development Office, the National Marketing Department of the NCEA, Mercy Action Grants as well as actively participating in the life of her religious community and later assumed the role of Parish Life Administrator at Our Lady of the Snows in Reno, Nevada. Sister Anita is survived by her religious community, the Sisters of Mercy, her brother John Minihane, her sisters Gret O'Regan and Breda Bursell (Les Bursell) and her many nieces and nephews. Services for Sister Anita are as follows: Reception of the Body, Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 3:00pm and Vigil Service at 6:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 10:30am and Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. All services will be at Our Lady of Mercy Convent, 535 Sacramento Street, Auburn, CA. Arrangements entrusted to W.F. Gormley & Sons, Family Owned Since 1897

