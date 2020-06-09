Anita Marie (Martin) Warmack, 64, passed on June 2, 2020 at home, in the loving presence of her family. Anita was born in Winters on October 21, 1955 to Joe and Anna Martin. She attended Pierce High School in Arbuckle and went on to earn her bachelor's degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology at Sacramento State University. She began teaching at the Parent Participation Preschool Program at the Sacramento City Unified School District in 1988. "Miss Anita" served as friend, advocate and cheerleader for her families for the next 32 years. Her magical, joyful, and loving spirit attracted both young and old to her ever growing circle. Anita and her husband Mark spent time in the mountains with their family and enjoyed hosting holidays and other special occasions. Their home continues to be a warm and steady sanctuary for their children and grandchildren. Her hobbies included sewing, gardening, cooking, and enjoying concerts and musicals with friends and family. Anita's generous and creative spirit made for many recipients of costumes, matching family pj's, aprons, and the like. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Mark Warmack, her children, Daniel (Catrina) Vazquez, Joseph (Jescalyn) Vazquez, Marisa Vazquez, Keith Warmack, Justin (Anna) Warmack, Julie (Warmack) Ammerman, her 13 grandchildren, and her siblings, Frank (Janet) Martin, John (Marta) Martin, Alaina (Mel) Stahlman, and Lisa (Jeff) Wilbur. Mark and the family will be forever grateful to Dr. John Kailath, who helped carry her if she stumbled. A private Mass will be held Thursday morning, June 11. Anyone is welcome to attend the following: Visitation from 5 to 7 pm, with Recitation of the Rosary at 7 pm on Wednesday, June 10 at the McNary- Moore Chapel in Colusa. Graveside services will be at 11:15 on Thursday, June 11 at the Arbuckle Cemetery in Arbuckle, Ca. A reception to follow at the Arbuckle Golf Course, 5918 Hillgate Rd, Arbuckle, Ca. Please, in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Angelman Syndrome Foundation, 75 Executive Dr., Ste. 327, Aurora, IL 60504 Funeral services are under the direction of McNary-Moore Funeral Services, Colusa, CA.



