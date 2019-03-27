Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Auble. View Sign

Ann died peacefully in her Citrus Heights home in the care of loved ones and UC Davis Hospice. Ann was the beloved wife of Carmon, whose death preceded hers. They were longtime residents of Fair Oaks CA and later of Ashland OR. She leaves three grown children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and other close family and friends in the Sacramento and Ashland areas, who will miss her bright spirit. Ann was an MD educated at University of Wisconsin. She practiced general medicine at Sac County Health, UC Davis student health, and privately in the 60's and 70's. She was a lifelong lover of music and theater. She supported artistic organizations and enjoyed performances and events with family and friends. She gave and volunteered to causes such as conservation, parks, Unicef, CASA, etc. Her kind heart, sharp mind, curiosity, determination, and infectious humor will not be forgotten.

Ann died peacefully in her Citrus Heights home in the care of loved ones and UC Davis Hospice. Ann was the beloved wife of Carmon, whose death preceded hers. They were longtime residents of Fair Oaks CA and later of Ashland OR. She leaves three grown children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and other close family and friends in the Sacramento and Ashland areas, who will miss her bright spirit. Ann was an MD educated at University of Wisconsin. She practiced general medicine at Sac County Health, UC Davis student health, and privately in the 60's and 70's. She was a lifelong lover of music and theater. She supported artistic organizations and enjoyed performances and events with family and friends. She gave and volunteered to causes such as conservation, parks, Unicef, CASA, etc. Her kind heart, sharp mind, curiosity, determination, and infectious humor will not be forgotten. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 27, 2019

