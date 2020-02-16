Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Cecilia Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Cecilia Johnson, 89, passed away in Visalia, CA on February 9, 2020. She was born on February 8, 1931 in Sacramento, CA. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Rodney H. Johnson, and is survived by her 4 children, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brother Larry (Adorine) Eberhard and many nieces and nephews. The Vigil Service will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at the Green Valley Mortuary and Cemetery in Rescue, CA. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Placerville, CA immediately followed by a luncheon reception at the Church hall. The Rite of Committal will follow at 2:30 PM at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Green Street in Placerville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ann's name to the Mother Teresa Maternity Home, 3122 Sacramento St. Placerville, CA 95667

