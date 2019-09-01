Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Marie Busick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Saskatchewan, Canada, on February 2, 1916, Ann Marie Busick passed away in Roseville, California, on August 24, 2019, at the age of 103. Until she suffered a stroke in January of 2019, she remained very active in her assisted living community. Ann was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven by her husband of 47 years, Roy Busick, her son Dean Busick, her grandson Richard Crabb, her daughter-in-law Bonnie Busick, & her companion of 25 years Lou Franchimone. Ann is survived by her son James Busick & daughter-in-law Teri, daughter Diane Crabb & son-in-law Don, grandson Steven Crabb & his wife Tonia, granddaughters Emily Busick & Elizabeth Angell-Schau, 6 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, her sister Carolina Heidtman, & many nieces, nephews & their families. Roy & Ann Busick opened Roy's Shoe Store in Roseville in 1950 & Ann worked side by side with him in the shoe store for many years. Later on she worked in sales at Short Set Children's Clothing Store, followed by MacDonalds Department Store in Roseville Square, where she worked for 10 years until they closed in 1983. She especially enjoyed her job at MacDonalds. Ann was an active member of Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority in Roseville over 30 years, doing charity work along with her close friends. Ann will be greatly missed by her family & friends. What she most looked forward to in her later years was the time spent with family & friends playing card games. At the age of 102, she was still mentally sharp & able to play & win at the games she enjoyed so much. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 615 Vine Street, Roseville, on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 1:00 pm, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life in the church hall.

