Ann Marie Marchetti, 65, of Sacramento passed away unexpectedly on November 1, 2019, All Saints Day. A graduate of St. Mary's High School in Stockton and San Joaquin Delta College Nursing Program, she last worked as an RN for Kaiser on Morse Ave. before retiring. She is survived by her brothers Mike and Brad and sister-in-law Cindy. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, Nov. 23rd at 11 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1333 58th St, Sacramento, CA 95819. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to GSRNC.org or SPCA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019