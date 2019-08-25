Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Mason. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Mason, 89, a lifelong resident of Sacramento area, passed away on August 14, 2019 at her daughter Jennifer's home in Fair Oaks. She suffered with congestive heart failure and vascular dementia. She is survived by her children, Julie Spiers (Woody), Dan Hughes (Celine), Mark Mason and Jennifer Mason, loving grandchildren Winter, Gabriel, Joseph, Matt, Damian, Drew, Ryan, Katie, and Jenna, her brother Robert (Lolly), seven great grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, and four nieces and their families. She was proceeded in death by her parents Frank and Ann Kelleher (Vaughn), her brother Ron Kelleher, and a great-grandson Christopher Armitage. Ann was a lifelong student. She graduated from C.K. McClatchy (47) and attended CSU, receiving a master's degree when she was 60 years of age. Ann worked for the state for 30 years, followed by ten years as a Marriage Family Counselor. Ann loved music, played the piano and in her later years sang in the choir for the Spiritual Life Center. At Ann's request, she will be cremated and her ashes spread in the Santa Cruz area where she spent many happy hours at the beach. A celebration of life will be held at Julie's Elk Grove home on October 20th.

