Ann Panos

February 6, 1925 - October 13, 2020

Sacramento, California - Beloved mother and grandmother, Ann Panos passed away in the early morning of October 13, 202 from the complications of Alzheimer's. A native of Sacramento, Ann was born on February 6, 1925 to Christos and Olga Thanopoulos (Thomas), attended Fremont Elementary School and graduated from Sacramento High School in June, 1943. Ann worked as a secretary at McClellan Air Force Base during the war and on July 11, 1946, married Angelo Panos whom she had grown up with. They lived in the Tahoe Park area where they raised three children, Marsha, Peter and Christopher. Ann was active in the PTA and in later years volunteered at Sutter Hospital serving over 20 years at Sutter General and Memorial. Due to the progression of her Alzheimer's Angelo and Ann moved to a retirement facility and after the passing of Angelo, and the progression of her disease, Ann moved to Silver Pines Care Home where she spent her remaining years surrounded by a caring and loving staff.

With her passing she leaves behind her daughter Marsha (John), sons Peter (Melody) and Christopher, granddaughter's Meredith and Courtney, one sister Pauline of San Francisco and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings Fred, Thomas, Peter, Tula and Anthena.

The family would like to express our gratitude to the staff of Silver Pines Care Home and the Yolo Hospice Care Team whose attention and compassion during her last months can never be thanked enough.





