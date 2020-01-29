Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Perkins Gillen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann was born in Fairfax County, Va. on Dec. 9, 1974. She died of cardiac arrest and complications from diabetes in Lodi, Ca. On Nov. 28, 2019. She graduated from Seattle University with a Bachelor's degree in 1997 and a Masters degree in public administration in 2001. She served as Associate Registrar at Seattle University and as Registrar of the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California until 2016. She was active in professional organizations including PACRAO and AACRAO. She lived in Lodi, California until her death. Ann is survived by her daughter, Lucy, her sister Connie Gutowsky (Ed), her nephew Will, and parents Joe and Linda Perkins. A Memorial Mass will be held for Ann at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 215 W. Walnut Street, Lodi, CA on Jan 31 at 10 AM.

