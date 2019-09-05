Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Barbara Doyle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Barbara Doyle, loving mother of four children, matriarch of a large clan of diverse and humorous people, passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday September 1, 2019 surrounded by her family. Anna was born on February 20, 1931 in British Guiana to Eula and Louis Lanyi. She was one of seven children, Rudolf, Eugene, Valma, Joan, Marjorie and David. Anna was raised mostly by her stoic and loving Portuguese grandmother, Leanora, and educated by nuns in the Catholic all-girl schools of her youth. She met her first husband, Leslie Melville, while working for a phone company in British Guiana. He was enlisted in the Air Force and they were married in 1955. They then left for Malmstrom Air Force Base Montana, in the United States, where they started their family. Anna raised her four children while maintaining an adventurous spirit and traveling the world as an Air Force wife. We will never forget riding with mom on the most dangerous road in the world in La Paz Bolivia. My mother dressed fashionably, sitting next to Father Jim in the front seat, who was driving us in a jeep. Her right arm was grabbing the roll bar, no fear on her face, the four of us without seatbelts in the backseat, roaring up the mountain so we could pick oranges and grapefruits at the top of the jungle. Anna and Leslie divorced, but she eventually found love again with her second husband, Patrick Doyle who was enlisted in the Royal Air Force. They married in 1977 and she took her two youngest children with her to England, where Patrick was stationed. Later, she and Patrick came back to California and she established herself again in Sacramento, getting a job at Christ the King Retreat Center where she happily worked for many years. Anna was known for her kindness and loyalty to those that she loved deeply, her sense of humor and her ability to see the glass as half full even in the worst of times, and her prodigious skills in the kitchen. Those who knew her will remember gourmet meals at the holidays, served at beautifully set tables adorned with fiercely ironed white linen and an array of china, cutlery and glasses. She could make anyone feel special, always having a glass of wine or water ready to offer. She baked everything from scratchfrom coffee cakes and German Chocolate cake to Lemon meringue pie and cookies of all kinds. She also kept her love of her own Guyanese cuisine alive in her kitchen and made sure we learned how to eat and eventually enjoy Pepperpot, Black cake and drinks like Barley Water, Sorrel and Ginger Beer. Anna lived a full life and inspired her children to see beyond obstacles, enjoy the beauty of the everyday, and focus on the good in all. Anna is survived by her four children Robert (Tonnie), Markeith (Zerlinda), Rosamund (Jaime), and Nigel (Lisa), beloved niece Carol Miller, grandchildren Garrett, Lucas, Jason, Jasmine, Tyler and Samantha, and great-grandchildren Maci and McKenzie. We would like to thank the staff at Mountain Manor for their loving care and compassion with our mother especially to Keisha, KC, Kim, Barbara and Monday. Funeral services to be held Friday September 6, 2019 at Lombard's Funeral Home. Private reception to be held after service. Per Anna's request, no flowers please.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 5, 2019

