Anna Beth Patton passed away at the age of 90 on May 31, 2019, in Fair Oaks, California. Anna Beth was born in Hollis, Oklahoma on June 24, 1928, to Robert Croff Allen and Faye Lou Flippin. When she was sixteen, she took flying lessons and flew solo over her small town of Hollis. She married Jimmy Dee Patton, also from Hollis, on February 28, 1947, in Childress, Texas. Jimmy and Anna Beth moved to the Sacramento area in 1953, where they lived for the rest of their lives, returning annually to Hollis to visit family and friends. Jimmy passed away in 2010. Anna Beth leaves behind her two daughters, Deborah Kay (Kenneth) Stewart of Kimberly, Idaho, and Karen Lu Zlotkowski of Gilbert, Arizona. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.She was a devoted member of St. Mark's Methodist Church for 60-plus years. She worked for Los Rios Community District as a payroll supervisor until she retired in 1988. Anna Beth and Jimmy enjoyed trips to Hawaii and Washington D.C. and a cruise through the Panama Canal. In retirement they took up square dancing, bought a motor home, and traveled to square dance conventions. Anna Beth was renowned among her friends as an avid Bridge player. She also enjoyed playing Chickenfoot with her daughters and grandchildren for hours on end. She was a devoted grandmother and great grandmother, as anyone could see from all the family photos displayed in her home. Anna Beth was happiest when she was sitting in the backyard under the shade tree with her grandchildren, watching the squirrels run across the back of the fence, making homemade ice cream, having great Easter egg hunts,or doing other family activities. She will be missed by so many. Love you Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, June 8, at 10:00 am, at Sierra Hills Memorial Park, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, CA 95841.

