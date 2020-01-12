Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Geraldine Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Geraldine (JERIE) Smith died November 19, 2019. Born October 21, 1923, she had recently celebrated her 96th birthday with all her children: Dianne, Pam and Star along with grandson, Austin and family friend, Gayle. Jerie was born in North Dakota. During childhood, her family moved to Portland, Oregon. She attended Washington High School where she met her husband of 68 years, Edwin. They married in 1944. In 1973 they moved to Sacramento. Family visited frequently. As she aged, she would say that her reason to live was to have time with her three children: Di, Pam and Star, her six grandchildren: Aaron, Amy, Jeremy, Anna, Vince and Austin, and her six great grandchildren: Caleb, Mia, River, Kiran, Kai and Esme. Prior to Ed's death in 2012, they traveled the US, Europe and Asia often with or to see family. Jerie had a lifelong affinity for Asia and its culture. Jerie's ancestors were among the earliest immigrants to the "United States." Her family tree was traced back to Eleanor of Aquitane. Perhaps that is why we sometimes referred to her as "the queen," or perhaps it was because all 96 years, she would say she"was in charge of her own life." People appreciated her talent for decorating her home, along with her cooking and homemade pies. She had an active mind. A Master Bridge Player, she also enjoyed crosswords, reading and her evening martini. She continued to play bridge online until her death. Throughout her life, people would comment on her classiness, beauty and intelligence. She will be remembered most, however, for her generosity and love of family.

Anna Geraldine (JERIE) Smith died November 19, 2019. Born October 21, 1923, she had recently celebrated her 96th birthday with all her children: Dianne, Pam and Star along with grandson, Austin and family friend, Gayle. Jerie was born in North Dakota. During childhood, her family moved to Portland, Oregon. She attended Washington High School where she met her husband of 68 years, Edwin. They married in 1944. In 1973 they moved to Sacramento. Family visited frequently. As she aged, she would say that her reason to live was to have time with her three children: Di, Pam and Star, her six grandchildren: Aaron, Amy, Jeremy, Anna, Vince and Austin, and her six great grandchildren: Caleb, Mia, River, Kiran, Kai and Esme. Prior to Ed's death in 2012, they traveled the US, Europe and Asia often with or to see family. Jerie had a lifelong affinity for Asia and its culture. Jerie's ancestors were among the earliest immigrants to the "United States." Her family tree was traced back to Eleanor of Aquitane. Perhaps that is why we sometimes referred to her as "the queen," or perhaps it was because all 96 years, she would say she"was in charge of her own life." People appreciated her talent for decorating her home, along with her cooking and homemade pies. She had an active mind. A Master Bridge Player, she also enjoyed crosswords, reading and her evening martini. She continued to play bridge online until her death. Throughout her life, people would comment on her classiness, beauty and intelligence. She will be remembered most, however, for her generosity and love of family. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 12, 2020

