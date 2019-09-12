Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Grace Peach. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Grace Peach 66 years young, passed away September 6, 2019. Born 02/16/1953 Windsor, Ontario. The youngest of 3 children, of an Italian immigrant family that made California home. A long time resident of Thousand Oaks prior to moving her family to Sacramento. The widow of John Peach, survived by children Sarah & John. She leaves behind her sister Maria, brother-in-law Fred & nieces Jessica & Adri. Anna never failed to bring joy into the room with her contagious laughter. An enthusiast of all things beautiful such as music, theater & art. Most of all, she loved her family & friends- fiercely & selflessly. She dedicated over 30 years of service to the State of California & never retired. A die hard fan & member of the Sacramento Raider Rooters. Devoted to her Cenacle at Divine Mercy in Natomas, she inspired many with her unwavering faith. Viewing: 9-11am Mass: 11am-Noon, Thursday 9/12 @ Calvary Catholic Cemetery: 7101 Verner Avenue Citrus Heights, CA 95621

