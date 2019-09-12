Anna Grace Peach 66 years young, passed away September 6, 2019. Born 02/16/1953 Windsor, Ontario. The youngest of 3 children, of an Italian immigrant family that made California home. A long time resident of Thousand Oaks prior to moving her family to Sacramento. The widow of John Peach, survived by children Sarah & John. She leaves behind her sister Maria, brother-in-law Fred & nieces Jessica & Adri. Anna never failed to bring joy into the room with her contagious laughter. An enthusiast of all things beautiful such as music, theater & art. Most of all, she loved her family & friends- fiercely & selflessly. She dedicated over 30 years of service to the State of California & never retired. A die hard fan & member of the Sacramento Raider Rooters. Devoted to her Cenacle at Divine Mercy in Natomas, she inspired many with her unwavering faith. Viewing: 9-11am Mass: 11am-Noon, Thursday 9/12 @ Calvary Catholic Cemetery: 7101 Verner Avenue Citrus Heights, CA 95621
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 12, 2019