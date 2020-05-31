Anna J. Verdon
Anna, a coal miner's daughter, born in upstate Pennsylvania to Anthony and Catherine (Koslosky) Swatavage on Sept. 9, 1923, passed away in Sacramento, CA on May 23, 2020, at the age of 96, due to complications of dementia. She is the last of her generation in both the Swatavage and Verdon families. Beloved mother of Gregory (Sharyn), Joanne and Cynthia Verdon; grandmother of Andrea Verdon, Anthony (Michelle) Verdon, Stephanie (Jason) Fuller, and Catherine (Jon) Shamber; great-grandmother of Emeryn and Ayden Verdon. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by Joseph, her loving husband of 61 years; and sisters, Isabelle Subick and Sally Forceno. Prior to moving to Sacramento in 1987, Anna and Joseph resided for many years in Philadelphia, PA. Anna is affectionately remembered for her great BBQ ribs, chicken parmesan, hugs, and stories of her youth. She enjoyed family get-togethers, bus trips to the casinos, and playing Yahtzee and video poker. Thank you to the caregivers at Atria Life Guidance and to the Kaiser Hospice Care team. Should you wish, please make a donation in her name to a charity of your choice. Services will be private. Mom, you will be missed!

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 31, 2020.
